Rising rain, thunderstorm chances could affect the Daytona 500

It will be a wet weekend, as showers and strong thunderstorms move across East Central Florida.

Winds out of the south will keep temperatures above-normal on Friday, with afternoon highs hitting the low 80s.

Expect much of the same on Saturday and Sunday, as the heat and humidity remain elevated.

On Saturday, scattered showers and strong thunderstorms will move across Central Florida, mainly after 2 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has put a portion of the viewing area under a "Marginal Risk" of severe weather on Saturday.

The main threat being strong, gusty winds.

That highlighted area for severe weather increases in size on Sunday, encompassing more cities in East Central Florida.

On Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 76-degrees at the Daytona International Speedway.

Showers and thunderstorms will get an early start, firing up after 8:00 a.m. The chance for rain will remain elevated at 70% through the afternoon. Cross your fingers!

