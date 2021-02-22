Incoming front to bring rain ahead of a beautiful week of weather

Our next cold front is slowly heading towards Florida on Monday morning.

Clouds will increase a bit through the late morning and rain chances won't be too far behind. However, this front won't drop temperatures much like the last few fronts to visit Central Florida. Breezes will increase by late morning with the approach of the front.

The latest forecast modeling shows increased clouds and rain chances firing up mainly after 1 to 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Expect only isolated showers with rain chances filling in as we go deeper into the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours.

Coverage looks to remain around 60 to 70 percent at peak later Monday night with much of the rain clearing out before sunrise Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire FOX 35 viewing area in a "non-severe" mode of weather as the showers and storms roll through Monday. Some of the stronger storms could produce an isolated lightning strike, gusty winds, and brief downpours.

Severe weather is not expected this go around.

The southerly breezes in advance of the incoming front should help push highs into the lower 80s in most cases. "Cooler" 70s can be anticipated in coastal Volusia, Flagler, and Alachua Counties Monday afternoon.

Skies will feature increasing clouds and the previously mentioned p.m. rain chances.

The future looks bright for Central Florida as gorgeous weather grabs hold of the area. Expect daily warning temps, rain-free skies, and sunshine dominating.

Overall, it's a forecast fit for the great outdoors. Enjoy it!

