Rainy start to Sunday across Central Florida

It will be a stormy end to the month with frequent lightning, periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.

On Sunday, expect an 80 percent coverage of showers and storms, with an earlier start to the activity happening after 9 a.m.

It will be warm and muggy overnight into Monday, with lows dropping to the mid-and-upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Frequent lightning is a concern as well as heavy downpours and gusty winds in some of the stronger storms.

