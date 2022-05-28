Rain in the forecast to start the holiday weekend

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 88 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 71 degrees





MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS: A weak front will push through Central Florida this afternoon, increasing our rain chances. These showers and thunderstorms will be isolated. The highest chance of rain will be east of I-4 before 5pm. After 5 pm, rain chances move towards Brevard County.





WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

It will be another rainy day at the theme parks. Around noon rain chances reach 60%. The afternoon high will hit near 88-degrees. Park visitors should consider packing a poncho.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

It is a pleasant beach day today. Showers are likely after noon. . Highs seaside hit near 87 degrees. The surf looks small, around 2 ft. There is a moderate risk of rip currents, so swim near an open lifeguard stand.



LOOKING AHEAD: This holiday weekend is filled with a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorm chances. The good news is it will not be an "all-day" event. Most of the rain will come in the afternoon clearing out for the evening hours. Rain chances remain elevated at 50% as we head into next week.