Orlando weather: Very warm St. Patrick's Day

TODAY'S HIGH: 87°

TONIGHT'S LOW: 69°

SUNDAY:

It will be a very warm St. Patrick's Day with highs returning to the mid to upper 80s across Central Florida. Once again, no rain is expected today with increasing sunshine after a bit of patchy fog.



MONDAY:

A cold front will approach Florida early Monday morning and may bring a few showers and thunderstorms to begin the day. Likely we will see our best chances of rain come in the afternoon as showers and a few storms pass through our area ahead of the sinking front. A few of these storms could be strong to even severe. The main risks will be wind, lightning, and small hail. We'll see one last mild morning with lows in the upper 60s and highs into the upper 70s to near 80 before the cool down begins.



TUESDAY:

Much cooler weather will come to Florida to make for an unseasonably cool Tuesday on the first official day of spring. Lows will drop into the 40s to low 50s. Highs will only reach into the 60s on Tuesday afternoon despite increasing sunshine.



BEACH FORECAST:

Enjoy the final very warm and quiet day at the beach. Highs climb back into the mid 80s Sunday with a south wind. A moderate rip current risk continues.



THEME PARK FORECAST:

Another warm and humid day at the parks with the high approaching 88 degrees. No rain is expected.



THIS WEEK:

After Monday's front, below average temperatures return to Central Florida. The afternoons will be fair after Tuesday with highs in the mid/upper 70s the rest of the week. In terms of our rain chances, models indicate a Gulf system will head towards Florida Friday and bring a decent chance of rain to end the week. Severe potential appears limited for now, but keep checking back in for more on the forecast.