Orlando weather: Storm chances rise, heavy rain ahead this week

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A little more sunshine today will help heat temperatures up this afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s at the beaches and into the low 90s inland. Once we factor in the high humidity levels, it will actually feel even hotter and more summer-like.

Peak heat indices will reach a range of 100–104°. It will be a more typical rainy-season set up for today's showers and storms as well.

A 50% chance of afternoon sea breeze driving scattered downpours and thunderstorms, with the main timeline being from 3pm-midnight.



STALLED FRONT BRINGS HEAVY RAIN THIS WEEK

A more active pattern takes shape for early parts of next week, which means higher-than-normal chances of showers and storms. An approaching cold front will stall out over Central Florida, driving up shower and storm chances across the region.

Plan for at least a 60% chance for Monday, a 70% chance for Tuesday and an 80% Wednesday. With rounds of heavy rain expected, minor flooding is possible for low-lying or poor drainage areas.

A widespread 2–4 inches of rain is possible over the next 7 days, with isolated totals of 5 inches or more.



TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has outlined an area of interest for potential tropical development in the southern Gulf over the Bay of Campeche.

There is a 0% chance of development over the next two days and a low 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

A broad area of low pressure could form over the next few days

Development will be slow, and wind shear may limit the formation of an organized system or storm

It's too early to say if there will be impacts on Florida