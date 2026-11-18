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The Brief An Ocala Christian Academy teacher, Joel Gould, 34, was arrested on a felony digital voyeurism charge after allegedly photographing underneath a student's skirt. Principal Sharon Loyd also faces arrest allegations for allegedly failing to report the incident to state child welfare officials and attempting to keep the accusations quiet. Police are investigating whether there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.



An Ocala Christian Academy fifth-grade teacher was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of digital voyeurism after police say he admitted to photographing underneath a student's skirt. Investigators are also examining whether school administrators failed to report the allegations to state child welfare officials.

Investigation launched last month

The backstory:

Joel Gould, 34, was arrested following an investigation into an incident reported at the school, located at 1714 SE 36th Ave. in Ocala.

According to an arrest affidavit, the investigation began Oct. 23, 2026, after a witness reported seeing Gould place his cellphone underneath a female student's skirt while she stood on a picnic table.

The student told investigators she felt something touch her leg several times and later realized Gould's phone was positioned beneath her skirt with its camera facing upward. A witness also described seeing the phone.

Police said Gould admitted to taking photographs underneath the child's skirt during an interview. The charge was elevated from a third-degree felony to a second-degree felony because of his position of authority over the student.

Gould was booked into the Marion County Jail.

Police question school's handling of allegations

The arrest affidavit also details the school's initial response to the allegations and raises questions about whether administrators followed mandatory reporting requirements.

Principal Sharon Loyd told investigators that a parent approached her after school dismissal on Oct. 23 and reported that their child had witnessed Gould holding a phone near another student's skirt.

Loyd said she immediately brought Gould into the office, where he denied the allegation and offered his cellphone for inspection. Another school administrator reviewed the phone but reportedly found no evidence.

Loyd then contacted Marion County Sheriff's Office Lt. Paul Bloom for guidance. According to the affidavit, Bloom told investigators that Loyd informed him a parent was present and contacting police. He said he understood the parent was going to make a report.

Bloom later told investigators he had not been informed that the parent was the witness's parent rather than the victim's.

Affidavit alleges principal failed to report incident

Dig deeper:

Investigators said they found an audio recording on Gould's cellphone that Loyd had sent him on Oct. 26.

According to the affidavit, Loyd told Gould to instruct his wife not to discuss the allegations with anyone, saying they should try to keep the matter "under as much as we're gonna be able to."

The affidavit cites Florida's mandatory reporting law, which requires people with knowledge or reasonable suspicion of child sexual abuse to report it to the state's abuse hotline. Teachers and school personnel are included among mandatory reporters.

Investigators wrote that Loyd failed to report the allegations to the Department of Children and Families despite her knowledge of the incident.

On Nov. 9, investigators returned to the school seeking to interview Loyd and another administrator about the response to the allegations. A school administrative assistant said the school's legal team had advised administrators not to answer questions without an attorney present. Loyd agreed with that position and declined to answer questions.

The affidavit states that investigators believe Loyd knowingly and willfully failed to report the incident to the abuse hotline.

Police concerned about possible additional victims

Detectives said they are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information about Gould or who may have experienced inappropriate contact involving him to contact the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000.