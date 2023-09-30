Orlando weather: Soggy weekend weather with on and off showers

Today's high: 85 degrees

Tonight's low: 75 degrees



Main weather concerns:

The soggy weather continues this weekend with off and on showers and storms. A stalled front over Florida will lead to numerous chances for rain today, especially into this afternoon. Any shower or storm will be slow moving which will only increase the chances of localized flooding of roads and yards. Be weather aware when driving today. Do not drive through flooded roadways. Severe weather is unlikely, but torrential rain is expected with lightning possible as well within any storm. Under mostly cloudy skies, highs will be limited to the mid 80s.



BEACHES:

The weather will not be ideal for beach-goers today thanks to likely rain chances, breezy conditions, and an ongoing rip current risk. Periods of heavy rainfall will be possible anywhere from Flagler down to Melbourne with the risk of flooding in areas that have seen heavy rain in recent days. Highs will only warm into the low 80s from Daytona Beach and to the north with mid 80s farther south.



THEME PARKS:

It will be a good day to bring the poncho! Rain chances will be on the rise this afternoon with off and on showers/storms likely. Under mostly cloudy skies, highs will only warm to near 85. You'll definitively want to get indoors when it does rain today as it will be plenty heavy.



OUTLOOK:

The stalled front will sink farther to the south Sunday, but it will be close enough to allow for more likely storm chances on Sunday. Best chance of rain will be from areas Orlando and to the south. As drier air slowly returns, rain chances will lower into next week with more normal weather for early October expected. Highs will be in the mid 80s with mixed skies.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

We're currently tracking tropical storms PHILIPPE and RINA out of the distant Central Tropical Atlantic. Both are expected to stay away from the US and move out to sea. Keep with the Fox 35 Storm Team for more updates on the tropics.