Orlando Weather: Scattered storms, dangerous heat this holiday weekend

After a few drier days here at home, rain chances are increasing for our July 4th weekend. The steaminess in the air is going to hold too.

With the sea breezes coming in today, and eventually colliding, we'll see more coverage of showers and storms. That, as well as more moisture in the air support more numerous storms. The collision looks to have happened close to I-4 during the late afternoon. It won't be a washout, but once we hit 1–2 p.m. or so, we'll see isolated activity developing, with chances going up as we hit around 5 p.m.

That's likely when we'll see peak coverage before storms start to fizzle between 7–9 p.m. This bodes well for our fireworks spectaculars, although we could see a lingering shower or storm.

Temps are going to stay just a touch above normal through the remainder of our holiday weekend. Highs on July 4th spike into the lower to middle 90s and feel like temps sitting in the lower to middle 100s.

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A major heat risk is in play for most of Central Florida, so be sure you're drinking plenty of water. Highs on Sunday stay in the lower to middle 90s as well. Temperatures actually spike at the end of the workweek as a ridge of high pressure builds back in.

We could be feeling heat indices back into the middle to upper 100s as highs soar into the middle and upper 90s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

Sunday won't be a washout, but it's essentially a wash-rinse-repeat kind of day for us. We'll have lots of moisture in the air to work with and as the sea breeze comes in, storms will spark.

Coverage peaks during the afternoon, with rain chances up to around 60%. A couple of storms could be on the stronger side with gusty wind, frequent lightning, as well as torrential rain. Through dinnertime on Sunday, storms will start to fade away.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

As this ridge of high pressure takes over next week, drier air in the atmosphere will help reduce our storm chances a bit. Rain chances as we kick off the workweek come down to around average for this time of year, 40–50%.

By midweek into late week, they're dropping to around 30% with the help of this area of high pressure.