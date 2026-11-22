The storm system that soaked our region and triggered historic coastal flooding has finally pulled away, allowing drier air to wrap into the peninsula to wrap up the weekend.

While the sky is clearing out and giving us a welcome break from the rain today into Monday, our primary focus remains on the flooding, where major, record-setting river flooding is actively unfolding along the St. Johns River basin.



SUNSHINE RETURNS TODAY, RECORD RIVER FLOODING CONTINUES

Morning clouds will gradually break for partial sunshine today as rain chances drop to near zero, keeping us dry straight through Monday.

While the break from the rain is great news, the massive volume of runoff from over two feet of coastal rainfall is working into our waterways, creating a slow-motion flood wave that will linger for weeks. Please continue to use extreme caution near riverbanks, avoid flooded roadways, and never drive around barricades.

Cocoa: Already crested in record territory above the 1953 mark, with water slowly beginning to level off in major flood stage around Lake Poinsett and Rockledge.

Lake Harney (Geneva): Forecast to crest at a new all-time record near 13 feet this afternoon, covering portions of SR-46 near Jungle and Prevatt roads along with surrounding secondary streets.

Lake Monroe (Sanford): Continuing to climb and expected to reach major flood stage (near 8 feet) by Tuesday afternoon, pushing water up against Sanford’s seawall and threatening low-lying riverfront neighborhoods.

DeLand & Astor: Both gauges are already at moderate to major flood stage and will hold at major flood stage at both spots this week as that bulge of water moves downstream.

COMFORTABLE TODAY, TRACKING MIDWEEK SHOWERS, STORMS BEFORE THANKSGIVING



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A refreshing north-northwest breeze will keep humidity low and afternoon highs comfortable in the mid-70s today across the Orlando metro and coast under a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight lows tonight will dip into the mid-to-upper 50s across our northwest counties (Marion, Lake, and Sumter) and the low 60s for the metro, setting up another pleasant, dry Monday in the mid-70s.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving travel week, our next system approaches Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain chances bump back up to 50%, peaking on Wednesday, with scattered showers expected, though heavy rainfall looks unlikely.

Behind that front, Thanksgiving Day itself looks cooperative with partly sunny skies, low-70s highs, and only a stray shower possible.



DANGEROUS RIP CURRENTS PERSIST AT AREA BEACHES

Marine conditions are gradually subsiding offshore as winds ease, though local Atlantic waters remain bumpy.

Along the coastline from Volusia down through Brevard and the Treasure Coast, lingering ocean swells maintain rough surf and a HIGH risk of life-threatening rip currents through this evening. If you’re heading to the beach to enjoy the sunshine, stay out of the water and always swim near an open lifeguard tower.



TRACKING THE TROPICS

The Atlantic basin is tranquil close to home as we enter the final full week of hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center expects no tropical cyclone development across the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic over the next 7 days.

There are zero tropical threats to Florida or the U.S. mainland, and the Storm Team will continue to monitor the basin through November 30.