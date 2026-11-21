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The Brief Deltona has canceled its Christmas Parade, with officials citing the passage of Amendment 3. City Manager Doc Dougherty released a letter announcing the cancellation of the holiday event and other city events. Officials say the city needs to reduce its budget due to legislation that goes into effect next year.



Legislation that goes into effect next year has led to the city of Deltona scrapping its Christmas parade.

Deltona cancels Christmas parade, other city events

What we know:

The city announced Saturday that it was canceling the annual festivities due to an expected reduction in funding following the passage of Amendment 3.

Deltona is also canceling other city events, except for two upcoming 5K races, to ensure the city remains "fiscally responsible."

"Unlike other communities across the state, due to Deltona's historic reliance on low property values with little commercial development, the city needs to reduce its budget by approximately $12 million this next year and then another $5 million the second," Deltona City Manager Doc Dougherty said in a letter to residents.

In the letter, Dougherty said the city is also terminating construction contracts and withdrawing vehicle orders to help reduce the budget.

"Working through the financial challenges created by Amendment 3 will take time, and there will be many more difficult decisions ahead," Dougherty said.

The city expects to cut more than $23 million from its budget by 2030.

Amendment 3

The backstory:

The amendment passed with 62% voter approval earlier this month.

The measure expands exemptions for primary residences while cutting yearly assessment increases on business sites, second homes and rental properties in half.

Prior to the vote, opponents, including local officials and law enforcement agencies, argued that passage of the amendment could reduce funding for city and county services.

The amendment passed with 62% of the vote two weeks ago. It rewards Floridians who live in the homes they own with a lower bill due to an increased property tax exemption. St. Pete Beach, like many other city and county governments, uses money from property tax bills to pay for daily operations.