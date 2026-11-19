article

The Brief Cumulative rain bands from the middle of the week to the weekend have forced multiple locations to shut down operations to keep Central Floridians safe. Brevard and Volusia County will be hit the hardest by heavy rainfall and many residents face flood risks.



Officials have released multiple locations closed to the public ahead of this week's incremental weather. These are the schools, businesses, and roads that have announced closures as of Thursday.

School Closures

Schools across Brevard and Volusia County have announced closures for Thursday and Friday, ahead of Wednesday's heavy rain.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona State College, will be closed for the remaining week. Florida Tech and Eastern Florida State College said its campus operations will be closed Thursday, but Friday is still pending.

Brevard Public Schools and Volusia County Schools will also remain closed for the rest of the week.

Flagler Schools stayed under normal operations on Thursday, but in the afternoon it announced it would be closing its doors on Friday due to weather.

Business Closures

The Brevard Zoo, The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County, and the City of Palm Bay's city hall all announced that they would close their doors on Thursday.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex will be closed on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the company.

Road Closures

Numerous cities across Brevard and Volusia County have announced road closures on Thursday morning because of unsafe driving conditions from floodwaters.

If you are looking for any incidents on freeways, click here.

Port Orange

The following streets in Port Orange are closed or flooded:

Dunlawton Avenue from Spruce Creek Road to the railroad tracks.

Spruce Creek Road from Canalview Boulevard, through Dunlawton Avenue, to Eastport Parkway.

Oak Street from Spruce Creek Road to Dairy Court.

Sugarhouse Drive at Madeline Avenue

Nixon Lane from Biro Drive to McDonald Road.

Powers Avenue at Spruce Creek Road.

Williamson Boulevard at Moody Bridge, both directions.

Devon Road at Taylor Road.

The area around Memorial Park and Jackson Street, south to Madeline Avenue.

Streets South Spruce Creek Road.

Herbert Street from Lex to Sixth Street.

Clara Street.

Streets in Colony in the Wood

Fifth Street from Herbert Street to Charles Street.

Melbourne

The following roads are closed in the City of Melbourne:

Pirate Lane between Babcock Street and Lipscomb Street

Florida Avenue west of Babcock Street

Intersection of Lipscomb Street and University Boulevard

Avocado Avenue south of Lake Washington Boulevard

Intersection of Florida Avenue and Monroe Street

West Melbourne

In West Melbourne, officials said these routes are closed:

Minton Road Northbound at Helen Street to U.S. 192

Hollywood Boulevard Northbound from Henry Avenue to U.S. 192

Henry Avenue and Morris Court

U.S. 192 Eastbound at Coastal Lane

U.S. 192 Westbound at Wickham/Minton Road

U.S. 192 and Haven Drive

John Rodes Southbound at Ellis Road

John Rodes Southbound at Sheridan Road- Traffic is being diverted Eastbound on Sheridan

John Rodes Southbound is being diverted at Pummelo Road

Satellite Beach

The following roads in Satellite Beach are closed:

State Road A1A, which is closed in both directions at Shearwater Parkway and Majorca Drive

South Patrick Drive is closed in both directions at Cassia Boulevard

Titusville

Titusville announced that the roads below are closed or impassible, for an updated list check here:

​Cathedral Way/Crystal Court

Capron Road/Knox McRae Drive

​Crest Drive/Overlook Terrace

Barna Avenue/River Oaks Drive

Harrison Street/Demaret Drive/Royal Oak

Raney Road at Florencia and Willowgreen

Hemlock/Slashpine/Hickory Lake​

The city has listed the following locations as areas of concern:

Country Club/Raney Road/Oakhill

Northbound US1/Marina (at base of the bridge)

State Road405/Park - Barricade placed on road hazard

Deleon Avenue - Elizabeth/Cora area

Palm Bay

The following Palm Bay roads are not closed but are noted for dangerous driving conditions:

Port Malabar Road at Vance/Apollo Circle

Briar Creek

Indian River Drive at Palm Bay Estates

881 Knecht Road

Daytona Drive at Bianca Drive

Main Street at Hudson Avenue

Abbot Avenue west of Badger Drive

Bianca Drive at Hampton

Port Malabar Road at Daytona Drive

Port Malabar Boulevard at US 1

Forrest Knoll at Freel

Hagdon at San Filippo Drive

Cogan Drive at Palo Alto

Paramount at San Diego

Americana Boulevard at Altamira

Di Lido at Americana

Emerson Drive at August

Evergreen at Burlington

Fallon at Ladner

Cimarron at Knecht (lift station pump failure reported)