Central Florida flooding: Schools, business, and road closures to know
Officials have released multiple locations closed to the public ahead of this week's incremental weather. These are the schools, businesses, and roads that have announced closures as of Thursday.
School Closures
Schools across Brevard and Volusia County have announced closures for Thursday and Friday, ahead of Wednesday's heavy rain.
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona State College, will be closed for the remaining week. Florida Tech and Eastern Florida State College said its campus operations will be closed Thursday, but Friday is still pending.
Brevard Public Schools and Volusia County Schools will also remain closed for the rest of the week.
Flagler Schools stayed under normal operations on Thursday, but in the afternoon it announced it would be closing its doors on Friday due to weather.
Business Closures
The Brevard Zoo, The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County, and the City of Palm Bay's city hall all announced that they would close their doors on Thursday.
The Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex will be closed on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the company.
Road Closures
Numerous cities across Brevard and Volusia County have announced road closures on Thursday morning because of unsafe driving conditions from floodwaters.
If you are looking for any incidents on freeways, click here.
Port Orange
The following streets in Port Orange are closed or flooded:
- Dunlawton Avenue from Spruce Creek Road to the railroad tracks.
- Spruce Creek Road from Canalview Boulevard, through Dunlawton Avenue, to Eastport Parkway.
- Oak Street from Spruce Creek Road to Dairy Court.
- Sugarhouse Drive at Madeline Avenue
- Nixon Lane from Biro Drive to McDonald Road.
- Powers Avenue at Spruce Creek Road.
- Williamson Boulevard at Moody Bridge, both directions.
- Devon Road at Taylor Road.
- The area around Memorial Park and Jackson Street, south to Madeline Avenue.
- Streets South Spruce Creek Road.
- Herbert Street from Lex to Sixth Street.
- Clara Street.
- Streets in Colony in the Wood
- Fifth Street from Herbert Street to Charles Street.
Melbourne
The following roads are closed in the City of Melbourne:
- Pirate Lane between Babcock Street and Lipscomb Street
- Florida Avenue west of Babcock Street
- Intersection of Lipscomb Street and University Boulevard
- Avocado Avenue south of Lake Washington Boulevard
- Intersection of Florida Avenue and Monroe Street
West Melbourne
In West Melbourne, officials said these routes are closed:
- Minton Road Northbound at Helen Street to U.S. 192
- Hollywood Boulevard Northbound from Henry Avenue to U.S. 192
- Henry Avenue and Morris Court
- U.S. 192 Eastbound at Coastal Lane
- U.S. 192 Westbound at Wickham/Minton Road
- U.S. 192 and Haven Drive
- John Rodes Southbound at Ellis Road
- John Rodes Southbound at Sheridan Road- Traffic is being diverted Eastbound on Sheridan
- John Rodes Southbound is being diverted at Pummelo Road
Satellite Beach
The following roads in Satellite Beach are closed:
- State Road A1A, which is closed in both directions at Shearwater Parkway and Majorca Drive
- South Patrick Drive is closed in both directions at Cassia Boulevard
Titusville
Titusville announced that the roads below are closed or impassible, for an updated list check here:
- Cathedral Way/Crystal Court
- Capron Road/Knox McRae Drive
- Crest Drive/Overlook Terrace
- Barna Avenue/River Oaks Drive
- Harrison Street/Demaret Drive/Royal Oak
- Raney Road at Florencia and Willowgreen
- Hemlock/Slashpine/Hickory Lake
The city has listed the following locations as areas of concern:
- Country Club/Raney Road/Oakhill
- Northbound US1/Marina (at base of the bridge)
- State Road405/Park - Barricade placed on road hazard
- Deleon Avenue - Elizabeth/Cora area
Palm Bay
The following Palm Bay roads are not closed but are noted for dangerous driving conditions:
- Port Malabar Road at Vance/Apollo Circle
- Briar Creek
- Indian River Drive at Palm Bay Estates
- 881 Knecht Road
- Daytona Drive at Bianca Drive
- Main Street at Hudson Avenue
- Abbot Avenue west of Badger Drive
- Bianca Drive at Hampton
- Port Malabar Road at Daytona Drive
- Port Malabar Boulevard at US 1
- Forrest Knoll at Freel
- Hagdon at San Filippo Drive
- Cogan Drive at Palo Alto
- Paramount at San Diego
- Americana Boulevard at Altamira
- Di Lido at Americana
- Emerson Drive at August
- Evergreen at Burlington
- Fallon at Ladner
- Cimarron at Knecht (lift station pump failure reported)
The Source: This article was written with information gathered from social media posts by various government agencies.