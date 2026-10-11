Orlando weather: Rain chances fade as humidity drops

The soggy stretch of weather is finally winding down across Central Florida as trailing moisture from Post-Tropical Cyclone Isaias pulls away to the north.

A lingering frontal boundary will trigger one last round of scattered showers and storms today, with rain chances around 50–60%.

Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds remain the main threats with afternoon activity before storms fizzle out this evening.

Behind the front, a building ridge of high pressure will push much drier air into the region, virtually wiping out rain chances (0–10%) Monday through Thursday for a well-deserved stretch of bright sunshine.

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COOLER & LESS HUMID SHIFT IN SIGHT

High temperatures today will top out in the middle to upper 80s, but noticeable relief arrives starting tonight. As humidity levels drop significantly behind the boundary, much more comfortable air will filter in for the first half of the workweek.

Afternoon highs Monday through Wednesday will hold near normal (mid-80s), while overnight lows drop into the upper 60s and low 70s, giving us a much-needed break from the steamy triple-digit heat index values.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

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As Post-Tropical Cyclone Isaias continues to weaken and accelerate away across the eastern U.S., its direct impacts on Florida have come to an end.

Rough surf and a lingering elevated rip current risk will remain along our East Coast beaches through today before ocean conditions improve.

Farther east, the National Hurricane Center has outlined a new tropical wave emerging off the coast of West Africa.

This disturbance is moving westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic and has a low, 20% chance of organization over the next 2–7 days as it tracks over open water.

It is thousands of miles away and poses no immediate threat to Florida or the U.S. mainland, but the Storm Team will continue to monitor its progress closely.