The Brief Rising St. Johns River waters are flooding Central Florida, forcing evacuations and closing roads in Sanford. Crews are installing Tiger Dams and pumping water to protect downtown businesses and waterfront properties. In Geneva, hundreds of homes are flooded, with rescue crews helping displaced families and residents using boats to get around.



Flooding continues across Central Florida as the St. Johns River rises, threatening homes, businesses and roads and forcing some residents from their homes.

In downtown Sanford, crews have installed flood barriers near the marina along Seminole Boulevard, which remains closed because of standing water.

Flood barriers installed downtown

Workers are also using pumps and inflatable barriers known as Tiger Dams along Palmetto Avenue to help control the flooding.

The orange tubes are filled with water to create temporary barriers. Crews are pumping water from the streets into the barriers before redirecting it toward Lake Monroe.

East of Sanford, in Geneva, hundreds of homes have flooded, according to Seminole County Emergency Management.

Emergency crews have conducted several water rescues and are working to find temporary housing for displaced families.

Residents who remain in their homes are relying on boats and other watercraft to navigate flooded streets.

"I picked up the pedal boat yesterday. That seems to be the best transportation, unless you have a canoe or something," resident Vince Orange said.

Homeowner Michael Malara said some roads in his Geneva neighborhood are nearly impassable.

"We are currently on SR 46 and the water is almost at 46," Malara said. He estimated water in the deepest section of the road could reach neck level.

Protecting businesses and waterfront properties

In downtown Sanford, crews are working to reduce floodwaters and protect nearby properties, including businesses along the marina and an assisted living facility on the lakefront.

The St. Johns River continues to rise, leaving officials and residents concerned about additional flooding in the days ahead.