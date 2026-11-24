The Brief Nearly 500 Seminole County homes are impacted by rising St. Johns River floodwaters, leaving some Geneva residents stranded. County officials are providing supplies, showers and other resources to affected families. Water is receding around Sanford’s Riverwalk, but road closures and the Central Florida Zoo shutdown remain in effect.



Rising floodwaters along the St. Johns River are worsening by the hour in Seminole County, leaving hundreds of homes surrounded by water and some residents in Geneva stranded.

County provides resources for flood victims

Nearly 500 homes along the river have been impacted, according to Seminole County Emergency Management. Some residents are relying on boats and kayaks to travel from their homes to dry ground.

Floodwaters have inundated yards and homes. One homeowner told FOX 35 he found about three feet of water inside his home and does not expect to return until the water recedes.

Seminole County is offering assistance to families affected by the flooding. Residents can pick up water, tarps and sandbags at the rural center in Geneva.

A nearby comfort station is also available, providing restrooms, showers and laundry facilities.

Tiger dams help protect parts of Sanford

In Sanford, flood-control barriers known as Tiger Dams are continuing to hold back water around Riverwalk.

Tiger Dams installed in Sanford.

New aerial video from FOX 35 SkyFox shows flooding in the area, although water levels are beginning to recede.

Aerial view of flooding in Sanford.

Local traffic can travel through Marina Isle, but roads remain closed to the general public. The Central Florida Zoo also remains closed.