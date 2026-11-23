The Brief Historic flooding in Geneva has left hundreds of homes underwater, forcing residents to use boats and kayaks to get around. Seminole County crews have conducted rescues and helped displaced residents find temporary housing. Despite the flooding, neighbors are working together to help one another and keep the community safe.



Floodwaters have made travel difficult in parts of Geneva, forcing residents to rely on airboats, canoes, kayaks and other watercraft to get to and from their homes.

Boats essential with roads underwater

What they're saying:

Vince Orange said he picked up a pedal boat to navigate the flooded streets, which have become difficult or impossible to travel by car.

"I picked up the pedal boat yesterday that seems to be the best transportation, unless you have a canoe or something," Orange said.

Michael Malara, a Geneva homeowner, said residents cannot drive more than halfway through parts of his neighborhood because of rising water.

"We can't even drive more than halfway through the neighborhood right now," Malara said. "We are currently on SR 46 and the water is almost at 46."

He estimated that water in the deepest part of the road leading to the back of the neighborhood could reach neck level.

Malara said floodwaters have also entered his home and damaged his detached garage.

"When I was there the other day, before we hit the historical levels, we already had water entering the house," he said. "We already had a few feet onto our detached garage."

Hundreds of homes affected

Seminole County Emergency Management officials say hundreds of homes have flooded in Geneva. Emergency crews have conducted several rescues and helped residents find temporary housing.

Alan Harris, Seminole County's emergency management director, described the flooding as unprecedented.

"It's a record-breaking flood. We are out there right now seeing things we haven't seen in the past," Harris said. "We thought Hurricane Ian would be the worst we've ever seen or will ever see, and unfortunately, that is now not the case."

Neighbors help neighbors

Despite the widespread flooding, residents say the community has come together to help one another and keep people safe.

"Everybody works together, everybody helps the community, everybody helps the neighbors, everybody is trying to do everything they can to make sure everybody is safe," Malara said.