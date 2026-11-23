The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced six arrests tied to extreme animal abuse at Ali Meat International in Florida. Investigators reported a 12-year-old child was forced to slit a young sheep's throat during a public slaughter event. Manager Nadeem Shakeel faces over 100 years in prison on aggravated animal cruelty and firearm theft charges.



Six people are under arrest after Florida investigators said they uncovered video evidence of extreme animal torture—including staff guiding a 12-year-old child's hand to slit and saw a young sheep's throat—at the Ali Meat International slaughterhouse.

Florida slaughterhouse abuse investigation

The backstory:

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said authorities arrested five people, including manager Nadeem Shakeel on Friday, as part of a six-person bust at Ali Meat International LLC, an Orlando Halal slaughterhouse. Uthmeier said the business operated as a location that facilitated the torture of innocent animals, noting investigators shut the facility down.

The attorney general said video evidence reviewed by investigators revealed a public slaughter event in June 2025 where customers paid to buy and brutally kill animals. Lambs and sheep were hung upside down by their ankles, had their throats slit and were left to bleed out, according to Uthmeier.

Staff members walked on top of the dying animals after throwing them into piles, Uthmeier said. He added that workers shocked cattle in the face with electric rods, twisted their tails and beat them with paddles.

Investigators also found a stolen rifle inside Shakeel's office, Uthmeier said. Shakeel admitted to his managerial role and confirmed the public slaughterhouse event took place, according to the attorney general.

Courtesy: Orange County Sheriff's Office

‘Horrific animal abuse’

What they're saying:

Uthmeier condemned the operation and vowed to prosecute everyone involved to the fullest extent of the law.

"Here in Florida, we are not going to tolerate the torture and abuse of innocent animals ever. Full stop," Uthmeier explained. "I don’t care if you are portraying yourself as a business. If you are going to entertain, if you’re going to sell animals to customers to come in and brutally attack the animals as they kill them, we are going to shut you down. We are going to seek arrests. We are going to prosecute to the fullest."

Describing the June 2025 event, Uthmeier said investigators reported it was some of the worst abuse they have seen in years.

"People were sawing. Video evidence shows sawing of these animals. They were thrown in piles. Staff at the slaughterhouse would walk on the bodies of these animals as they were moving around and slowly dying," Uthmeier said.

"The video evidence is quite horrifying, showing the animals in extreme suffering, kicking, crying out, struggling to breathe. Then, perhaps the worst of it is the evidence shows that a 12-year-old was handed a knife and staff there held his hand, held the knife and made him slit the throat and saw a young sheep," Uthmeier stated. "This was animal abuse. It was horrific and we shut it down."

Criminal charges and ICE detainers

By the numbers:

Shakeel faces nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty with intent to torture, two counts of aggravated animal abuse or killing of cattle, and grand theft of a firearm. He faces over 100 years in prison if convicted, while the other five suspects face up to 20 to 25 years behind bars.

Four of the six people arrested are illegal immigrants, according to Uthmeier. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed detainers on all six suspects.