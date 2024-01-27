Orlando weather: More abnormally warm temperatures

SATURDAY'S HIGH: 83°

TONIGHT'S LOW: 65°

THIS WEEKEND: The weekend will start out like much of the past week with abnormally warm weather. Highs will climb to near-record levels Saturday into the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies with a breezy south wind. An isolated sprinkle can't be ruled out this afternoon. We'll stay mild overnight with lows into the 60s ahead of our Sunday cold front. That front will bring a chance of scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm early in the morning from west to east. Rain chances will lower farther to the east and exit by lunchtime. A brief downpour is possible, but rain totals look modest for Central Florida. Behind the front, we'll see cooler weather Sunday afternoon with highs back in the upper 60s to low 70s and clearing skies into the afternoon. Overall the weather for the Rolex 24 looks good aside from the brief rain chance late in the morning in Daytona.

BEACH FORECAST: A gusty south wind continues which bring about comfortable weather for the coastline with highs near 80. There remains a moderate rip current risk with surf of 2-4 feet so swimming near a lifeguard tower is recommended. Winds could gust up to 20-25 mph at times this afternoon.

THEME PARK FORECAST: It will be a warm one at the parks today with highs nearing 84 this afternoon. Stay hydrated!

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures take a dive next week with highs in the lower 60s Monday through Wednesday. Coldest morning next week will be Tuesday with lows in the 30s to 40s. Patchy frost could occur around Gainesville and Ocala. From there, our weather turns pleasant and sunny to end the week. Overall next week will feel like a true Florida winter and be bright and sunny. There are some signs wetter weather could return the first full week of February as the El Nino pattern gets back up and running. Stay tuned for more updates.