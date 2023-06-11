Orlando weather: It's a good week to stay hydrated!

Today's high: 91 degrees



Tonight's low: 72 degrees



Main weather concerns:

More heat and afternoon storm chances for Sunday. Storms are expected once again today and could fire up as soon as 1-2 PM over Central FL. With more of a southwest wind today, best storm chances will be from Orlando and to the east. Storms could be strong today with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail possible. Rain may linger past sunset towards the coast. Highs will reach the low 90s west to upper 80s along the coast.



BEACHES:

The Atlantic sea breeze may be pinned against the coast today. That could lead to a few showers and storms throughout the afternoon for our coastal communities. It will be plenty warm with highs in the upper 80s. There will be a moderate rip current risk with surf at 1 foot.



THEME PARKS:

Another steamy day for the parks with abundant sunshine early in the day. Storms may begin early in the afternoon with torrential rain possible so have a backup plan in place! Highs will reach 92 degrees today. Stay cool!



OUTLOOK:

Rain chances will lower some early this week with slightly warmer highs expected. For any outdoor plans that you have, stay hydrated and keep your FOX 35 Storm Team weather app handy. Forecast highs by the middle of the week are expected to reach the mid-90s as heat builds. We could see storm chances return by midweek. In the tropics, things remain quiet for now. No tropical activity is expected within the next 2 to 7 days. If anything changes, the FOX 35 Storm Team will keep you updated.