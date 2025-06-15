Orlando weather: Hot temperatures, chance of afternoon storms to conclude weekend

The Brief Afternoon readings climb back into the middle 90s. The heat and humidity combo will make it feel more like the triple digits, so the pool wouldn't be a bad place to be with Dad either! The weather pattern remains rather stagnant here at home. Little change in the day-to-day forecast thanks to this upper-level ridge of high pressure holding strong. This means more heat and humidity but also more limited rain chances.



FATHER 'S DAY FORECAST: It's a wash-rinse-repeat sort of day for our Dad's on Sunday. A washout isn't expected but afternoon showers and storms, hit or miss in nature, look to spark up. If you have any cookouts planned with the family, be sure to keep your eyes on the sky.

With this area of high pressure, the wind aloft is weak, but we have lots of heat and humidity, feeding the instability in the atmosphere. With some drier air aloft too, some gusty wind along with torrential rain would be the main concerns. Highs stay slightly above normal for this time of year, thanks to this ridge of high pressure in place.

Afternoon readings climb back into the middle 90s. The heat and humidity combo will make it feel more like the triple digits, so the pool wouldn't be a bad place to be with Dad either!

MONDAY FORECAST: The chance of afternoon showers and storms holds on Monday with highs staying just a little bit above normal. Highs look to climb back into the mid-90s with the humidity making it feel like the lower 100s. Be sure to stay hydrated and not over exert yourself outdoors.

LOOKING AHEAD: The weather pattern remains rather stagnant here at home. Little change in the day-to-day forecast thanks to this upper-level ridge of high pressure holding strong. This means more heat and humidity but also more limited rain chances.

Dry air and the warmer air aloft will likely keep our storm chances at bay, but we still can't rule out afternoon showers and storms. Each and every day, we'll have isolated storms igniting later in the day with the help of the sea breezes.

Temps stay parked in the middle 90s with the heat index values jumping back up past the century mark. It's looking like a storm system will try to approach the region later in the workweek into next weekend as this ridge of high pressure breaks down a little bit.

Thankfully, the tropics are quiet with the help of another plume of dust moving through the Atlantic and still a fair amount of wind shear.

