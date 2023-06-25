Orlando weather: Heat index to reach above 105 degrees this week

Today's high: 91 degrees



Tonight's low: 74 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Drier air will work its way into Central Florida Sunday allowing for lower rain chances for many, especially along and north of I-4. To the south, scattered strong storms remain possible through this afternoon. Frequent lightning, gusty winds, and torrential downpours are the main hazards. Highs will climb to near 90 area-wide with heat index values approaching the triple digits so keep cool and hydrated!



BEACHES:

Some solid beach weather today with lots of sunshine in the forecast. Most beaches will remain dry aside from the Space Coast and to the south. Expect better storm chances from Cocoa Beach to Melbourne today after 1 pm. A long swell could lead to a moderate rip current risk today. Most beaches should reach the upper 80s with a SW wind.



THEME PARKS:

Rain chances will be lower today with only an isolated storm possible this afternoon after 1 PM. Any storm could still produce some heavy rain and lightning so be ready to head indoors. It will be toasty with highs in the low 90s and lots of sunshine otherwise.



OUTLOOK:

Rain chances become more isolated to begin the week with many dry through Tuesday. Rain chances become more seasonal by midweek with daily afternoon storms returning. Our heat will also be on the rise this week with highs returning to the mid 90s. Heat index values will reach 105+ inland so it'll be important to take breaks from the outdoors and stay hydrated! Keep with the FOX 35 Storm Team for more on the forecast.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

In the tropics Bret has fallen apart and Cindy has weakened some as of Sunday morning. Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to dissipate over the next couple of days. Elsewhere in the tropics, we remain quiet.

