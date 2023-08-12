Orlando weather: Heat index above 110 across Central Florida

Today's high: 97 degrees

Tonight's low: 79 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Dangerous heat returns to Central Florida this weekend. Highs will once again soar to near-record levels Saturday afternoon reaching the mid to upper 90s. Highs levels of humidity will allow for feels-like temps to range from 110–116 degrees which results in another Excessive Heat Warning for our entire area. Limit time spent outdoors today and drink plenty of water. Even being outside for 15 minutes in this heat can result in heat illness developing. As for storm chances, there will be an opportunity for scattered showers and storms by 2 pm with the best chances inland as the Atlantic sea breeze pushes west through this evening. Frequent lightning and torrential downpours will be the main threats.



BEACHES:

It will be hot at the beaches this weekend. Highs soar to the low to mid-90s with heat index values well into the triple digits. Isolated rain chance will be highest early in the afternoon as the sea breeze gets going with drier weather later in the afternoon. Surf will range from 1–2 feet with a moderate rip current risk. It's important to keep yourself cool and in the shade as much as you can. The UV Index soars to an extreme level, so reapply a good quality sunscreen today.



THEME PARKS:

Stay hydrated at the theme parks today as forecast highs soar to near 98 with heat index values expected to peak as high as 112 degrees. Rain chances will be our best chance at relief with a few storms possible by 1-2 pm and lasting through mid-afternoon. Try and find A/C when you can and drink plenty of water!



OUTLOOK:

The big heat is expected to last into next week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 90s through Wednesday. As storm chances increase, highs may fall to more seasonable levels to end the week.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The tropics remain quiet with Saharan dust keeping the tropics at bay for now. No tropical systems are expected in the next 7 days. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM will be tracking conditions for you and let you know if anything changes.