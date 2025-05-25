Orlando weather: Heat, humidity ahead of a stormy afternoon to conclude weekend

The Brief Temperatures today will be heating up once again. Plan for daytime highs to reach the low 90s for inland areas and closer to the upper 80s along the coast. While the first half of our day will be dry and mostly sunny, after lunchtime clouds will begin to build in and will give way to afternoon showers and storms. The best chances will begin around 3-4pm and last through roughly 6-7 p.m.



A hot and humid, summer-like day is on the way for Central Florida with the risk of showers and storms. Temperatures today will be heating up once again. Plan for daytime highs to reach the low 90s for inland areas and closer to the upper 80s along the coast.

Once we factor in humidity levels, our peak heat indices will be around the low 100s.

While the first half of our day will be dry and mostly sunny, after lunchtime clouds will begin to build in and will give way to afternoon showers and storms. The best chances will begin around 3-4pm and last through roughly 6-7 p.m.

As the sun begins to set, storm chances will fade quickly. With a 60% chance, not everyone will see the wet weather either. That being said, those who do get the rain could see a few isolated strong to severe storms.

The main impacts will be strong winds and up to quarter-size hail, along with heavy downpours and frequent lightning. The SPC has placed all of Central Florida under a level 1 out of 5 for the low risk of a strong storm or two.

TONIGHT: We dry out tonight but stay warm and muggy. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 70s for morning lows.

MEMORIAL DAY: Summer-like weather continues into Memorial Day Monday. The best time for outdoor plans will be through the first half of the day, ahead of the hottest temperatures and afternoon storms arriving. The sea-breeze moves in after lunchtime and will bring the return of pop-up afternoon showers and storms to the region.

Afternoon temperatures will be hot as well, with highs peaking in the low to mid 90s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Much of the workweek will feature daily rounds of showers and storms across Central Florida.

This is due to the fact that the rainy season is beginning to take shape, which means afternoon pop-up showers and storms will likely be just about every day this week. Temperatures will be hot and humid as well, with highs making a run in the low to mid 90s through mid to late week.

