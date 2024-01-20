Orlando weather: Freeze Warnings are in effect across North Central Florida

THIS WEEKEND: Weather Impact Days are in effect this weekend with the coldest air of the season here. Highs Saturday will struggle to get out of the 50s despite increasing sunshine into the afternoon. As the sun sets, temperatures will plummet under clear skies. Freeze Warnings are in effect north across North Central Florida (Sumter, Marion, Alachua, etc.) with lows expected to fall below freezing. Wind Chill Advisories will be in effect Sunday morning for all of Central Florida with feels like temps dropping below 40 everywhere. Be sure to protect your plants, pets and pipes (where below freezing weather is expected) Saturday night. On Sunday, it will be another cold day with most again in the 50s and with increasing clouds into the afternoon. No rain is expected this weekend.

BEACH FORECAST: Not exactly the most inviting beach weather this weekend with highs in the 50s both days and a north wind. Rough seas are expected as well with a moderate rip current risk.

THEME PARK FORECAST: Don't forget the jacket if you plan on visiting the parks this weekend! Temperatures Saturday will remain in the 50s all afternoon with a light north wind. Expect a quick drop in temps by time the sun sets.

LOOKING AHEAD: After the coldest air of the season, a quick reversal of the weather pattern will take place in the upcoming week. Winds will begin changing early in the week out of the east, then south. This could allow for a few light showers near the coast, but most inland areas will remain dry. Highs will gradually warm each day from the 60s to low 70s Monday back into the 80s by Wednesday. You'll be able to swap out those jackets for t-shirts again! Don't get to used to it though. Another cold front could arrive just in time for February.