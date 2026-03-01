Orlando Weather Forecast: Warm temps to begin workweek

Temperatures around Central Florida will be seemingly perfect to begin the workweek, as temps will jump back into the lower 80s on Monday!

SUNDAY:

Drier air wins out Sunday as high pressure starts to build in. That brings a return to more sunshine, making for a more pleasant end to the weekend. Temperatures will essentially be perfect for this time of year, topping out in the middle to upper 70s. If you get out, it'll be less humid too as a result of the northerly breeze. Temps stay seasonable overnight, falling back into the middle to upper 50s. You may need a light jacket early in the day on Monday.





MONDAY:

As this ridge of high pressure builds in, highs continue to moderate through the start of the workweek and beyond. Afternoon readings jump back into the lower 80s Monday under a plenty of sunshine. We will see clouds at times though as we'll have that onshore breeze. This easterly wind will also aid in bringing a slim chance of showers. Any sprinkle threat ends later in the evening, with starry conditions Monday night. Overnight lows stay just a touch above normal, dipping to around 60.





LOOKING AHEAD:

The warming trend continues as we head into our Tuesday, as highs climb back to around 82. Coastal locales will be a touch cooler though, likely in the middle to upper 70s. We'll still have to monitor that slim sprinkle threat but overall, we'll see dry conditions. Temps stay above normal into the latter half of the workweek, running around 5-10° above normal. With a bit more moisture in the air, thanks to the onshore flow, we'll see the potential for stray showers, especially near the beaches Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. This also means a little more cloud cover, so we'll call it a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs moderate even more-so by Friday, topping out in the middle to upper 80s.