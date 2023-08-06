Orlando weather: Feels like temperatures ranging from 106 to 111 degrees

Today's high: 95 degrees



Tonight's low: 77 degrees



Main weather concerns:

The big story for today (and much of this upcoming week) will be the dangerous levels of heat. A southwest wind will allow for temperatures to soar along with plenty of humidity. Highs are expected to reach the mid 90s for most areas with feels like temperatures ranging from 106 to 111 degrees. Heat Advisories will be in effect for our entire area. Limit time spent outdoors and drink plenty of water! The only chance of relief will come from scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Watch for frequent lightning and torrential rainfall.



BEACHES:

It will be a scorcher along the coast with a dominant west wind pinning the Atlantic sea breeze. It will be important to keep yourself cool and in the shade as much as you can. Highs will reach 93-95 with dangerous heat index values. There will be a chance of storms by mid-afternoon. Surf will range 1–2 feet with a moderate rip current risk present.



THEME PARKS:

Make sure you stay hydrated at the theme parks today. Forecast highs soar to near 95 with heat index values are expected to peak as high as 108 degrees. It is important to take breaks and find the A/C when you can and drink plenty of water. Storm chances will be on the rise mainly in the afternoon. Best chance of rain will be from 1 to 5 pm.



OUTLOOK:

No big changes through the first half of this week with more dangerous heat and scattered afternoon storms. Heat Advisories will likely be put out through Wednesday so continue to limit time spent outdoors. Highs will climb into the mid 90s all week long.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The tropics remain quiet this weekend with Saharan dust keeping the tropics at bay for now. No tropical systems are expected in the next 7 days. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM will be tracking conditions for you and let you know if anything changes.