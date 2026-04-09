Deputies warn parents after kids on e-bikes play real-life version of 'Frogger' in traffic
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities in Flagler County are urging parents to keep a closer watch on their children after a group of kids was reported causing disturbances at Holland Park.
Witnesses told deputies the children were running into traffic in what appeared to be a real-life version of the game "Frogger," creating a dangerous situation for both drivers and pedestrians.
The backstory:
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said that, in a separate incident last week, a large group of youths was seen climbing on park property, including using drinking fountains to access rooftops.
Deputies said that about 30 middle school-aged children were also reported riding electric bikes across park grounds, damaging the lawn and playing in traffic.
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Officials emphasized that parks are meant to be enjoyed safely and responsibly and are asking parents to take a more active role in supervising their children.
"Be a sheriff in your own homes," an officer said.
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With summer break approaching, law enforcement officials said they will increase patrols in the area and issue citations to those who violate local laws.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.