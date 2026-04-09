Deputies warn parents after kids on e-bikes play real-life version of 'Frogger' in traffic

The Brief Authorities in Flagler County are urging parents to supervise their children after reports of dangerous behavior at Holland Park. Deputies said kids were seen running into traffic, climbing on park structures and riding electric bikes across restricted areas, causing safety concerns and property damage. Officials plan to increase patrols and issue citations as summer approaches.



Authorities in Flagler County are urging parents to keep a closer watch on their children after a group of kids was reported causing disturbances at Holland Park.

Witnesses told deputies the children were running into traffic in what appeared to be a real-life version of the game "Frogger," creating a dangerous situation for both drivers and pedestrians.

The backstory:

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said that, in a separate incident last week, a large group of youths was seen climbing on park property, including using drinking fountains to access rooftops.

Deputies said that about 30 middle school-aged children were also reported riding electric bikes across park grounds, damaging the lawn and playing in traffic.

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Officials emphasized that parks are meant to be enjoyed safely and responsibly and are asking parents to take a more active role in supervising their children.

"Be a sheriff in your own homes," an officer said.

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With summer break approaching, law enforcement officials said they will increase patrols in the area and issue citations to those who violate local laws.