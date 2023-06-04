Orlando weather: Dry air sends the rain away, brings sunshine to stay

Today's high: 87 degrees

Tonight's low: 70 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Expect some sunshine across Central Florida today before clouds increase for the PM hours. Showers and storms will develop yet again, coverage doesn't look as high as Saturday, however. Rain chances peg out in the 40-50% range mainly after 2 pm for inland areas, closer to 30-40% along the beaches. Highs hit near 87 inland, lower-80s along the beaches with a NE breeze developing through midday. Coastal flood advisories are in effect during the high tide cycles through Tuesday morning. High tide today is around 9 am and again tonight around 9 pm.

BEACHES:

The beaches see warm temps and mixed skies. Coastal showers are possible, and some areas could see heavy rain at times. Highs reach 83 degrees. Surf is in the 1-3' range with a moderate to high risk for rip currents. Swim near an open lifeguard stand.

THEME PARKS:

Mixed skies and humid weather is expected today at the theme parks. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper-80s. Showers and thunderstorms arrive mainly after 2 p.m. with heavy rain possible and frequent lightning. Keep your rain gear handy.



OUTLOOK:

Dry air will invade the State early next week, this will cut rain chances down with temps increasing. The 90s make a big return, with sunshine out in full force. Rain chances slowly return by the end of the week, up to around 40% by Friday. There is a moderate to high rip current risk and a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect at all east coast beaches into early next week. There could be beach erosion and higher than normal tides. Stay with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM as we track the tropics and all of our local weather! Have a great rest of the weekend and work week ahead!



