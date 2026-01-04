Orlando weather: Comfortable Sunday, warmer week ahead

High pressure builds in for our Sunday with drier and slightly cooler air taking over. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun, but it'll be a pleasant day overall with highs topping out near average, in the lower 70s.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

As drier air continues to filter in, it'll be mainly clear and a touch cooler Sunday night. Temperatures will still be above average, but it won't be a warm as conditions Sunday AM.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Expect overnight lows to dip back into the lower to middle 50s. With saturated ground and light wind, we could see some patchy fog developing overnight into Monday AM.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

The big story for the upcoming workweek will be a big-time warming trend. A ridge of high pressure across the heart of the country builds eastward, making for well above-average temperatures. We'll also see dry and sunshine-filled as a result, once the patchy fog lifts mid-morning.

Highs on Monday jump back into the upper 70s which is running around 5° above normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The warming trend continues as we progress through midweek as this ridge of high pressure continues to dominate. Afternoon readings on Wednesday spiked up close to 80°, which is nearly 10° above average.

The warmth holds through Thursday and Friday with lower to even middle 80s in the forecast. This upper-ridge looks to hold into next weekend, but there is a signal for the arrival of our next cold front, which is something we'll continue to watch.

This could arrive next Saturday into Sunday with the chance for rain returning. Chances are low right now, around 30%