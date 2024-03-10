Orlando to see cooler, slightly below average temperatures on Monday

TONIGHT'S LOW: 52°

TONIGHT: It will be a cooler night under mostly clear skies with a light north wind. This will allow lows to fall into the upper 40s to mid-50s in Central Florida. A light jacket may be needed out the door the next couple of mornings.

MONDAY: Monday will be the coolest day of the week, with slightly below-average temperatures throughout the day. After a cool morning, highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly clear skies. It should be comfortable with lower humidity.

BEACH FORECAST: It won't be the warmest of days at the beach Monday. With an onshore wind out of the NE, highs may only reach the upper 60s at the warmest for NSB, Daytona Beach, and Palm Coast. Slightly warmer highs in the low 70s are expected for beaches farther south like Cocoa Beach and Melbourne.

THEME PARK FORECAST: It should be a very comfortable day at the parks after a cool morning. Highs will reach the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

THIS WEEK: After a cooler start to the week, Tuesday will be similar, with lows in the 40s and 50s. Tuesday's highs will be a few degrees warmer, closer to the mid and upper 70s. Sunshine continues Tuesday as well, before our next round of showers and a few storms arrive Wednesday. A weak system will move east through the Gulf and could lead to scattered showers Wednesday evening/night. Models still have a decent spread on how much rain, but we will likely be on the lighter side, so nothing too impactful. As for temperatures, it will be a slow warming trend all week, with highs returning to the 80s by Thursday for most of the week and even the upper 80s Friday into next weekend. It could be another repeat of what we saw on Saturday! Sunday could bring a chance of rain, but uncertainty remains at this time, so check back with us as we get closer.

