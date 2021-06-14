NHC: Tropical wave forms near Africa, increased chances for 2 other areas

article

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that a strong tropical wave has formed off the coast of Africa and two other areas being monitored now have increased chances for tropical development.

They said that the first area, located southeast of North Carolina, is acquiring more tropical characteristics and now has a 70 percent chance of developing over the next five days as environmental conditions appear conducive. It is likely to become a tropical depression or storm sometime late Monday.

Forecasters said that this low-pressure system is moving northeastward and away from the United States. It is expected to move over colder waters south of Nova Scotia on Wednesday, ending its chances for further development.

The second area, located over the Bay of Campeche, is gradually developing and now has a 60 percent chance of development over the next five days, the NHC said. It could become a tropical depression later in the week while moving northward into the central Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of development, this broad low-pressure area of showers and thunderstorms will reportedly bring rain to portions of Central America and southern Mexico over the next several days.

Finally, the NHC said that a strong tropical wave has formed just offshore of West Africa. It is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorm activity. Some development is possible during the next few days but a dry air aloft and strong upper-level winds limit any chance of formation while the wave is over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean later in the week.

They said that the tropical wave only has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days.

The next three names for named storms in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season are Bill, Claudette, and Danny.

