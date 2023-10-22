NHC now tracking second system in Caribbean as Hurricane Tammy pulls away from area

The National Hurricane Center is now tracking a second disturbance in the Caribbean as Hurricane Tammy pulls away from the area.

Hurricane Tammy is located about 60 miles north of Anguilla in the eastern Caribbean as of Sunday morning, according to the NHC. The Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph is moving toward the northwest at about 9 mph and is expected to turn to the north on Sunday night before moving north-northeast or northeast on Tuesday.

Tammy is not expected to change in strength in the next few days, forecasters said.

The NHC is also monitoring a second disturbance in the Caribbean near Panama and Costa Rica. The low-pressure system could gradually develop and a tropical depression could form before the system moves inland over Nicaragua by early Tuesday.

The system is expected to bring heavy rains to parts of Central America over the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Neither storm is expected to bring impacts to the U.S. or Florida at this time.

