Near-record highs on Monday, Florida's next cold front approaching

Temperatures in Central Florida will near record highs this week until a cold front moves in, dropping the region back into the 40s.

After a cool and foggy start, afternoon high temperatures will soar to the low 80s on Monday. A southerly wind -- it will be gusty along the coast -- will help boost temperatures at least 10 degrees above the seasonal norm of 72 degrees.

Afternoon high temperatures will also approach records on Tuesday and Wednesday. The January 26th record high in Orlando was 87 degrees, set back in 1929, and 86 degrees on January 27th, set back in 1962.

The warm weather will stick around through Wednesday, ahead of our next cold front.

The latest model guidance indicates that the front will slide over Central Florida on Wednesday night, increasing the coverage of showers and brief heavy downpours.

Behind the front, winds out of the north will bring down cooler and drier air.

Expect highs in the upper 60s by Thursday and overnight lows in the mid-40s.

On Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will warm back to the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

