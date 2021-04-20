Launch Forecast: NASA, SpaceX prepare for Thursday Crew-2 liftoff

The Space Coast will see a crewed launch on Thursday if weather permits.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting Thursday, April 22 for their second crew flight aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour, carried by the company's Falcon 9 rocket. Liftoff is scheduled for 6:11 a.m. EST.

As of Tuesday afternoon, launch probability is at 80 percent for favorable weather.

The 20 percent in concern is due to gusty north winds. These are being brought in from a cold front that is moving in, pushing rain out of the area but bringing in gusty winds.

If the launch does not happen, the U.S. Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron says there is a 90 percent chance of favorable weather on Friday.

The crew for the flight is made up of NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

"We are really excited and ready to go," said Kimbrough during a press conference over the weekend. "It's just an amazing feeling, I've gotten to do that before and there's nothing like when you look out the window and see a spaceship getting prepared and realize that you're going to be riding on it in a few days."

The Crew-2 astronauts will reportedly be the second crew to fly on a full-duration mission to the ISS on the Crew Dragon spacecraft. This will also be the first mission to fly two international partner crew members as part of the agency's commercial crew program.

NASA said that the crew will spend six months in space. At the ISS, they will join Crew-1 NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi. In addition, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov are also there.

