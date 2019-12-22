FOX 35 tracking possibility of severe storms overnight

It's a wet mess Sunday with steady rain expected from the Florida Keys all the way north to Tennessee!

A cold front is crossing from the Gulf of Mexico and could bring some thunderstorms with an isolated chance of severe storms late Sunday night, and through the overnight.

Rainfall amounts could exceed 3-4 inches across the area during the day Sunday into Sunday night as the rain remains consistent.

Winds will trend breezy to windy at times through Sunday night, especially in the coastal areas of East Central Florida.

As the low pulls away from Florida next week, expect drier, more comfortable air on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s, with the temperature around 70 degrees on Tuesday.

Christmas Day will be rain-free and warm, with temperatures topping off around 75 degrees in Orlando.

