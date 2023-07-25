NHC: 3 potential tropical systems being watched in the Atlantic Ocean

The National Hurricane Center is now tracking three systems in the Atlantic, one of which has chances of impacting Florida.

The likelihood of development for the U.S.-bound storm has decreased to 10% over the next week, according to the NHC's 2 p.m. update. The trough of low pressure is weak and significant development is unlikely. It's located a few hundred miles south-southwest of Bermuda and is expected to move west-northwestward toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the next few days.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette said this storm will likely add rain chances to the Central Florida area later this week.

Photo: National Hurricane Center

A tropical wave is currently located in the southeastern Caribbean Sea, where it's producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It's not expected to develop as it continues to move rapidly westward over the Caribbean during the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC also said another tropical wave has popped up south of the Cape Verde Islands. Development is possible, but chances of that happening are 20% over the next week. It's expected to move westward to west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center is no longer tracking Don, the season's first named hurricane which was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone earlier this week.