Cooler than average temps to start the weekend

A chilly and breezy start to this Saturday.

Today will feel like a fall day rather than a typical spring-like day.

Temperatures across Central Florida will be 5 to 10 degrees below average. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 70s to upper 60s across the area.

Throughout the day it will continue to get increasingly dry and windy. Wind advisories are in place for Marion, Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole, and Osceola counties until 8 p.m.

Expect Westerly winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph. Wind speeds will decrease after sunset.

Tonight, it will also be dry with lows in the mid 50s to upper 40s across the region.

