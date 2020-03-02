Cold front to drop temperatures once again in Central Florida after days of near 90 heat

The first strong cold front of the month will approach Central Florida on Thursday, increasing our chance for showers and strong thunderstorms and then dropping our temperatures back into the 40s after a couple of days of near 90s heat.

Before the front arrives, a steady wind out of the south, southwest will help temperatures climb to the mid-and-upper 80s. The normal or "average" high for this time of year is 76 degrees but it is expected to be at least 86 to 89 in Orlando by Wednesday.

That will be the warmest day of the week, as a front will move over the state late on Thursday, the latest model guidance shows.

The front will increase clouds and rain chances in Central Florida. Current forecast modeling shows an upswing in rain coverage by late Thursday morning into the PM hours. Could be a few thunderstorms mixing in with the showers so stay tuned for the possibility of any storm impacts to Central Florida during that time.

Behind the front, winds out of the north-northwest will pull down a much cooler and drier airmass, dropping temperatures on Friday into the 40s across the region.

Expect afternoon highs in the upper 60s by Saturday, with sunshine and blue skies sticking around through Sunday.

