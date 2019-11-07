Cold front to drop temperatures in Central Florida into the 40s and 50s this weekend

Central Florida will feel like Fall this weekend when temperatures in some areas drop into the 40s and 50s.

A strong cold front extending from the Lower Great Lakes southwestward to the Southern High Plains will move to the east, eventually passing over the Florida peninsula on Friday. Satellite imagery shows rain along the front, with snow developing over parts of the Great Lakes on Thursday.

"We're looking at cooler temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning," says Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King. "Down to near 60, maybe some upper 50s in Orlando and we'll have some 40s over the northern tier."

High pressure will build in behind the front, from the Central Plains to the Mid-Atlantic by Saturday.

Temperatures will be 10 to 25 degrees below average east of the Missouri River and east of the Southern Rockies to the Ohio Valley. Lake effect snow will develop downwind from the Great Lakes into Friday evening.

Winter will come knocking at Florida's door once again next week. A stronger system will make its way across Central Florida by Wednesday, making highs only in the 60s. Lows could be in the 40s and 50s once again.

