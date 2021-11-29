Bone-chilling start leads to comfortable day in Central Florida

The cold streak continues in Central Florida with some of the coolest temperatures of the season on Tuesday morning.

Lows in the 30s and 40s are widespread across our viewing area. The Gainesville area is seeing frost advisory and freeze warnings north of Dixie County.

The chill will turn comfortable across Central Florida with highs in the 60s and 70s and lots of sunshine.

While this week looks dry, future forecast models are indicating a stronger, wetter type front by Dec. 6 or so.

Lastly, Tuesday brings an end to the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Right now, the tropics are quiet and are forecast to remain that way.

