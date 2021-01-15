A warmer Friday, followed by a chilly Florida weekend!

article

I don't know about you but, I'm personally looking forward to a nice rise in afternoon temps on this Friday! Should feel and look good, though clouds will increase a bit late afternoon and a few showers will develop in advance of the approaching weekend cold front. Also, expect some breezy winds from the South, breezes that are actually key in warming us today.

The cold front is moving into the Florida Panhandle as of mid-morning. Showers are expanding through the I-10 corridor. The colder air won't be far behind, so enjoy the warm up today as it won't be lasting by Saturday and Sunday.



The ribbon of showers moving through really won't amount to much. Accumulations will be low but, being that it's dry season, we here in Florida will take what we can get. Expect the line of showers to work into the Gainesville area by mid-afternoon. After that, steady progress of this line can be expected in Marion/Sumter Counties by 4-5pm, closer to Orlando Metro after sundown and finally clearing Brevard late tonight.

Advertisement

Behind the front on Saturday, highs will hang around 60 degrees both weekend days, skies sunny with just a few fair weather clouds around. Winds will be breezy all weekend. The coldest temps will show face by Sunday morning. Frost will be scattered around for the inland Counties and traditionally colder spots. Best frost formation will occur from 3am-7am Sunday. Stay warm everyone!