Polls show close divide over President Trump’s impeachment and removal
Several polls published since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of an impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 show a shift in views from earlier this year.
Ukraine president: 'No blackmail' in conversation with Trump
(AP) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Thursday there was "no blackmail" in the phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump that helped spark an impeachment inquiry.
Joe Biden says for first time that President Trump should face impeachment
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said for the first time on Wednesday that President Donald Trump must be impeached.
White House and Democrats clash over rules for impeachment
(AP) -- The U.S. Constitution gives the House "the sole power of impeachment" -- but it confers that authority without an instruction manual.