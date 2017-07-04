Kucherov's goal, assist help Lightning beat Panthers 5-2

Kucherov's goal, assist help Lightning beat Panthers 5-2

The Lightning tied the NHL record with 62 wins last season, yet failed to win a single game in the playoffs, where they were swept in the first round by Bobrovsky and the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team opened this season with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.