Family of Tyre Nichols prepares to lay him to rest in Memphis
Tyre Nichols’ funeral is being held on Wednesday, three weeks after the 29-year-old skateboarder, father, and amateur photographer died following a brutal beating by police after a traffic stop.
Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral, White House says
The White House said Vice President Kamala Harris was invited to the funeral services planned for Wednesday by Tyre Nichols’ parents. According to the White House, Harris spoke with Nichols' family on the phone.
Tyre Nichols' family to speak about additional police discipline
The family of Tyre Nichols plans to speak about the latest developments in the case, including the suspension of two officers and the firing of three emergency responders.
Tyre Nichols investigation: Additional firings include officers, EMS workers
Memphis police say two more officers involved in the arrest, beating and death of Tyre Nichols have been disciplined.
Fifth police officer charged in Tyre Nichols death out on bond
Demetrius Haley, 30, and four other former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols.
Tyre Nichols death revives calls for change in police culture
Tyre Nichols' case exposes an uncomfortable truth: More than two years since the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks touched off protests, policing reforms have not significantly reduced such killings.
Tyre Nichols: Memphis police disbands special unit behind beating death
The five disgraced former Memphis Police Department officers, who are also Black, have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes in Nichols’ death three days after the arrest.
Tyre Nichols beating death: Central Florida activists focus on 'use of force policies'
Police bodycam footage released Friday night shows Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop back on January 7. He died three days later, leaving his 4-year-old son without a father and his family without many answers.
Tyre Nichols videos leave many questions unanswered about Memphis father's death
Tyre Nichols was arrested by the so-called Scorpion unit, which has three teams of about 30 street officers who target violent offenders in high-crime areas.
Body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating prompts demonstrations in Memphis, New York, DC
Massive crowds gathered following the release of body cam video showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers.
Lawyer of ex-officer charged in Tyre Nichols case responds to video release
All five officers involved in the arrest were charged with second-degree murder along with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
Tyre Nichols death: What is the Memphis police SCORPION unit?
The police who are charged with the death of Tyre Nichols were part of a police unit called SCORPION, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.