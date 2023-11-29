University of Oklahoma football coach falls, gets trampled on by players: 'This is how people die'

The head football coach at the University of Oklahoma said he's okay after his players accidentally trampled on top of him as they ran onto the field.

Video showed the players emerging from fog in Norman, Oklahoma, on November 24.

The video showed the first few players stepping over Coach Brent Venables after he fell, but then a pile up of the players followed.

The video was recorded by by former OU player Devin Staton

Venables was later able to stand up and jogged onto the field right before his team played Texas Christian University (TCU).

Venables said "probably 5,000 pounds" fell on him in a post-game interview.

"I literally thought in the moment, ‘This is how people die’," he said. "I didn’t think I was going to die, but it was a very real thing. My face kept getting shoved in the ground, and you could feel one person after another."

OU defeated TCU 69-45.

