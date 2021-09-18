UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel out for 'indefinite period' following clavicle fracture

article

UCF junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be out of the season for "an indefinite period."

UCF Athletics released this statement on Saturday:

"UCF junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel suffered a fractured left clavicle on the final play of the game Friday night against Louisville. Surgery will not be required. He will be out for an indefinite period."

In the same news release, Dillon Gabriel issued his own statement. It reads:

Advertisement

"I'd like to start by thanking my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and fans for all the love. Unfortunately, in last night's game I fractured my clavicle. I thank God that I will not need surgery, but at this point there is no timetable for my return. Thank you to everyone for their support during this time. I know I'll be back better than ever. Go Knights. Charge On."