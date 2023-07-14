UCF's tie to U.S. Women’s National Team competing at FIFA Women's World Cup

article

The University of Central Florida's head women’s soccer coach, Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak, is getting to coach on soccer’s biggest stage.

She’s an assistant on Vlatko Andonovski’s staff for the U.S. Women’s National Team in the upcoming World Cup.

It’s a rare opportunity, as she once suited up for the red, white, and blue, playing in three World Cups, including the 1999 championship.

"I’ve played in every role on a world cup team. I’ve been a starter, I’ve been a reserve. I’ve sat on the bench. I didn’t get in games at times," Roberts Sahaydak told FOX 35 Sports.

Twila Kilgore and Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak of the United States watch the team before a Concacaf W Championship game between Haiti and USWNT at Estadio Universitario on July 4, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Roberts Sahaydak isn’t the only Central Florida connection on this squad. Aubrey Kingsbury, Emily Sonnett, and Alex Morgan used to play for the Orlando Pride. This team which is a mix of younger and veteran players has the chance to make history. They’ll try to become the first side to win three World Cups in a row.

Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak of the United States poses with former player Lorrie Fair after a USWNT training session at PayPal Park on July 8, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF).

"In 2019, people were all talking about, like can they repeat, you know? And so now it’s like the question is, can they repeat? And it’s like, why the hell not?" Kelly O’Hara said.

"The reality is with the U.S. team, you never bet against them in a world cup tournament, whether that’s Olympics or World Cup. But I will tell you this. I think this is the most competitive World Cup that we have seen to date in the women’s landscape." Aly Wagner said.

Vlatko Andonovski and the coaching staff of the United States watch kids and coach Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak run through a drill during a USWNT Nike clinic at the Boys & Girls Club on July 6, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Brad Smith/ Expand

It’ll be a daunting task, but this team is ready for the challenge.

"The players that play for this team. They love pressure. That’s what they’re all about. That’s what we’ve always been about," Roberts Sahaydak said.

The U.S. opens the tournament in group play against Vietnam on July 21.