This weekend’s college football on FOX: No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Kansas as Big 12 rivals clash in doubleheader

A long-time rivalry headlines a doubleheader on FOX when No. 6 Oklahoma squares off with Kansas on Saturday.

This weekend’s contest marks the last time the Sooners and Jayhawks compete against each other as Big 12 rivals.

Coverage starts with Big Noon Kickoff at 10 a.m. ET live from Lawrence, Kansas, followed by No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Kansas at noon ET, and at 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 powers collide when No. 8 Oregon visits No. 13 Utah.

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Oklahoma (7-0) has won its last 18 games against Kansas (5-2) dating back to 2000, and the Jayhawks can become bowl-eligible with a win against the Sooners.

The Jayhawks defense has a tall task against Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel, who leads the Big 12 with over 300 passing yards per game with 19 touchdown throws and only three interceptions, stats that have him as a fringe Heisman Trophy contender, according to the Associated Press.

Jason Bean #9 of the Kansas Jayhawks passes against the Missouri State Bears at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on September 1, 2023 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. is the key to shutting down Gabriel and the Oklahoma pass offense. Logan has 336 career tackles, which are sixth-most among active FBS players.

Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean needs to have a big game against the Oklahoma defense, which faced a scare last week against UCF, but held on to win. Bean gets the start again over QB Jalon Daniels, who has missed much of the season with a back injury.

Kansas is 5-2 for the second straight season and has won eight of its last 10 games at home.

The Sooners have not lost to Kansas since Oct. 4, 1997, when the Jayhawks won in Lawrence. Oklahoma is off to its third 7-0 start in the past five years, the AP noted.

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 13 Utah

Utah (6-1) hosts No. 8 Oregon (6-1) in a must-win game for both schools if they hope to play again in the Pac-12 title game in December.

The Utes averaged 34 points and 463.5 yards in back-to-back wins over No. 24 USC and California after ranking at the bottom of the conference in several offensive categories earlier in the season, the AP noted.

Oregon leads the Pac-12 in scoring offense (47.0 ppg), total offense (551.6 ypg), and first downs (192).

Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks scrambling with the ball looks to pass against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter of an NCAA football game at Stanford Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Ge Expand

Quarterback Bo Nix leads the high octane Ducks offense and is the second player since 2000 to complete 78% of his passes through seven games with at least 200 pass attempts, according to the AP. Nix threw for 19 touchdowns and 2,089 yards without an interception.

Oregon and Utah have led the way in the Pac 12 in sacks, sharing the top spot with 25 apiece.

Quarterback Bryson Barnes #16 of the Utah Utes scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Expand

Saturday’s matchup will mark the fifth consecutive meeting between Utah and Oregon, with both teams ranked in the Top 25. The Ducks and the Utes have each ranked no. 15 or higher in four of those games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.














