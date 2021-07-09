Sydney Leroux equalizes at the death as Pride draw Louisville

article

Orlando Pride (4-2-4, 16 points) battled to a 1-1 draw against Racing Louisville FC (3-4-2, 11 points) on Friday night at Exploria Stadium in the expansion side’s first visit to downtown Orlando.



The Pride equalized at the death, with Sydney Leroux bagging her team-high fifth goal of the season to force the two sides to split the points in the match, a goal that also marked the latest scored in Club history.

Taylor Kornieck earned the assist on the finish, tying teammate Marta for both the team and league-lead with her third of the year.



Following Friday’s match, the team will enjoy just over a week off from match play before taking on Portland Thorns FC on Sunday, July 18 at Providence Park.