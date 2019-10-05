Orlando Magic defeat San Antonio Spurs 125-89

article

At San Antonio, Orlando outscored the Spurs 41-17 in the third quarter to turn a close game into a runaway. The final score: 125-89.

Mo Bamba had 18 points for the Magic, while Aaron Gordon and Terrence Ross each had 14.

Dejounte Murray, playing in an NBA game for the first time in nearly a year after missing all of last season with a knee injury, had 11 points in 14 1/2 minutes for San Antonio. Bryn Forbes led the Spurs with 24 points, going 5 for 6 from 3-point range.